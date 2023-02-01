Dan's friends were unsure about his bride Sandy on MAFS. Then she opened her mouth.

Whether you like it or not, reality TV show Married At First Sight is once again dominating conversations in Australia. From Harrison's alleged "secret girlfriend" to Jesse's very long list of everything he hates about women, we are only two episodes in and already things are looking pretty scandalous and dramatic.

ISN'T IT GREAT?

But on a more serious note, we need to talk about Sandy and Dan.

Sandy and Dan.

More specifically, we need to talk about how Dan's very white friends reacted to a not-so-white Sandy.

Upon entering the wedding hall, which was filled with peacock and elephant statues and LOTS of red (for us Asians, red is a lucky colour), Dan's friends were taken aback.