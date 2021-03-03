MAFS' Bryce has claimed ranking his wife as the fourth hottest was a "stitch up", and more in Celeb in 5.

1. MAFS' Bryce has claimed him ranking his wife as the fourth hottest was a "stitch up".

In case you missed it, last night, MAFS experts decided to throw a spanner in the relationships by asking couples to rank their co-stars on who they were most attracted to, and they're not even pretending to help people "find love" at this point, are they?

Arguably the most controversial man of the season, Bryce Ruthven, was in hot water after we watched him rank his wife, Melissa Rawson fourth, explaining that the other girls were more his type.

But today, he has come out claiming he was "stitched up" by the producers.

We know what you're thinking. Bad editing? Leading questions?

Nope. He claims they told him to rank the girls based on looks, and that just doesn't clear much up for us?

On B105’s Stav, Abby and Matt show this morning, he explained that the boys were being asked different questions depending on the edit. Some were asked to base it on personality, and the others on physical appearance.

"Unfortunately, they were stitching some people up," he said.

"I got told to do mine from most attractive to least attractive."

But you... You still did rank her fourth?