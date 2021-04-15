MAFS' Bryce explains that viral video of him fighting at a Melbourne club, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "Melissa got shoved to the ground." Bryce explains that viral video of him fighting at a Melbourne club.

MAFS' Bryce Ruthven has given us a rundown about what happened the night that viral video was taken of him fighting at a Melbourne club. And it turns out, there's a lot more to the story.

In case you missed it, the So Dramatic! podcast shared a video of Bryce arguing with a security guard outside Bond Nightclub on Instagram earlier this week. A woman who said she was the girlfriend of an employee working that night told host Megan Pustetto that Bryce "spit at a guard" and was "kicked out because of the fight".

However, in an interview with Hit Network’s Hughesy, Ed and Erin earlier today, Bryce claimed he "never spat on a security guard".

"Two men and two women came up and sort of just cowardly attacked us," Bryce told the hosts.

"In the beginning we thought they had no idea who we were because we were with a group of about 12 people including Liss’s parents for her sister’s birthday."

"The first thing I saw was Melissa get shoved to the ground by one of the guys then I was like ‘OK, what the hell is going on’."

Bryce went on to say that the incident resulted in Melissa’s sister and another woman having to be treated for injuries on their legs.

"I was put in a headlock or hit in the head by one of the females so I turned around and shoved her off me… In the meantime she went through a glass table, dragged Melissa’s sister through it and they both got glass through their legs. They both got operated on," he said.