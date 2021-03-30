MAFS might be officially investigated after complaints about Bryce came flooding in, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. MAFS might be officially investigated after complaints about Bryce came flooding in.

It looks like MAFS might be investigated by the Australian Communications and Media Authority after viewers filed complaints about scenes involving Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson.

According to The Wash, the ACMA have received 14 complaints about this year's season of MAFS and four of those were concerning the couple.

"Under the co-regulatory system, the ACMA will refer complainants to the broadcaster in the first instance," they said in a statement.

"If the complainant does not receive a response from the broadcaster within 60 days, or is not satisfied with the response, they may refer their complaint to the ACMA who may choose to investigate."

A Change.org petition also began circulating this week, demands the Nine network "apologise for failing duty of care" to "Melissa during filming of the show, allowing her to remain in a toxic and dangerous environment with her partner for the 'benefit' of the network".

"She is being subject to gaslighting, emotional manipulation, isolation, and countless other textbook signs of a controlling and or abusive relationship. The network has also failed duty of care to viewers putting together a final edit that shows these signs, supporting the relationship, and completely ignoring the obvious signs of control and abuse Melissa is subject to. This situation is incredibly triggering and stressful to watch," the petition reads.