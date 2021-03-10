There's a rumour Beck leaves MAFS half way through the experiment to reunite with her ex, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. There's a rumour Beck leaves MAFS half way through the experiment to reunite with her ex.

In today's wild MAFS goss, it looks like Beck Zemek ends up leaving the show half way through and reunites with her ex.

According to The Wash, the 27-year-old tried to leave MAFS after she found out her dog had fallen sick back home. Producers apparently talked Beck out of it and instead allowed her to take a break from the show to fly back home to Peth before returning to the show.

But things didn't exactly go to plan.

Sources told the publication that while back in Peth, Beck met up with a guy she used to date. And it didn't take long for the MAFS contestants and her husband Jake Edwards to find out.

This of course caused some pretty major drama, which left Beck "pretty upset".

Screenshots obtained by The Wash also show that Beck’s Facebook relationship status changed to ‘In a Relationship’ in June, just three months before her MAFS wedding in September.

.... very interesting.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.