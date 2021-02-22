Cheating and a love triangle with the new Trish: All the MAFS 2021 gossip in one place.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

It's 2021, and Married at First Sight is back and somehow, more dramatic than ever.

This year, we'll be following nine couples on their search for Instagram followers love against the odds. And by "against the odds" we mean the eye-watering 6.6 per cent success rate of the previous Aussie couples.

Yikes.

It's terrible, and we can't look away. So, ahead of its premiere tonight, we thought we'd round up all the juicy gossip you've gotta get around ASAP.

The groom who tries to get it on with an expert.

According to the Daily Mail, this season is set to feature a shocking twist. And it involves the new sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

Side note: You can find everything we know about Alessandra over here.



Apparently one of the grooms, who has now been identified as 44-year-old businessman James, ends up confessing that he's 'fallen for another woman'.

He then announces he's 'in love' with Alessandra, which supposedly leaves his bride and the production crew... speechless.