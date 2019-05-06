Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Excuse us, Married at First Sight’s Cyrell and Elizabeth could be getting their own TV show.

Off-screen MAFS Australia 2019 besties Elizabeth Sobinoff and Cyrell Paule could be starring in their own TV show, inspired by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s A Simple Life.

According to NW, the former reality television stars have been eyed off by a producer who believes the show “could be a ratings winner”.

“They’re shopping around the idea of them doing a Simple Life style show, travelling around Australia, doing odd jobs and mingling with country folk,” an insider reportedly told the publication.

“It’s going to be such a riot!”

Of course, this information from an “insider” is pretty up in the air this point – it’s far from a confirmation and could actually be completely made up.

One thing is 100 per cent factual though – Elizabeth and Cyrell milking a cow would make for quality viewing.

It’s the show we… didn’t know we needed.

2. “It was just childish.” Inside the feud between X Factor judges Guy Sebastion and Iggy Azalea.

If there’s one thing we love about competitive reality TV, it’s hearing juicy details of feuds between judges.

While it’s usually the contestants who clash during seasons, we just can’t resist in-fighting within the panel. Particularly when the side-eye translates to our TV screens.

One epic feud doing the rounds at the moment involves former X Factor judges Guy Sebastian and Iggy Azalea.