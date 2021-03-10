The Twins recap Married at First Sight: "I hope everyone in Australia hates your guts."

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

We’re one minute into this episode and Russell has already upset Beth but also the nation more broadly.

Russell. Mate.

Everyone is getting ready for the dinner party, and Samantha is salivating while shouting “I’M HERE TO BRING HOME A HUSBAND FOR MY FAMILY” which makes her sound like she’s out… hunting. For an… animal. To bring home for her… boys. And we don’t think they want… Cam.

Partly, at least, because Cam wants Coco instead.

Speaking of Coco, you better believe sweetie is wearing a full piece rhinestone bodysuit and where did you even purchase such a thing. You are every woman who has ever wanted a man’s attention so bought a goddamn sheer bodysuit and only wore a g-string underneath. You went too hard but we also wholeheartedly relate.

HELLO