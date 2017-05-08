"What am I looking at?" Madonna posts a nude selfie that leaves fans very confused.

Madonna is a woman of many talents. Singer, actor, trend-setter, conversation starter are just some of the hats she wears.

Now, the pop icon can add optical illusionist to the list, thanks to a recent nude selfie.

Watch: Madonna explains why she is a “bad” feminist.

When the 58-year-old posted two images of herself, including a photo of her naked torso, to Instagram on Sunday, she sent fans into a flurry.

While most followers were either focused on her “grills” in the first image or commenting on how her body looked, there were others who, like us, were just plain confused by the image.

Take a look: