Within two weeks of her stepmother's death, Madonna's brother passed away.

Christopher Ciccone, an artist, dancer, and the younger brother of singer Madonna, has passed away aged 63.

Ciccone's representative confirmed the news to The Associated Press, saying he died on Friday, October 4. He had cancer.

Madonna's stepmother Joan Clare Ciccone had only just passed away from cancer on the 24th of September — less than two weeks before Christopher.

Madonna posted a tribute to her younger brother on her Instagram page, with a series of photos of the two of them throughout the years.

"My brother Christopher is gone," she penned in tribute. "He was the closest human to me for so long."

"Its hard to explain our bond but it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo," she continued.