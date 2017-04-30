Madison Missina's guide to the X-rated event you've been too scared to go to.

When you think about the sex industry what most frequently comes to mind is sleazy, drunken men pawing all over scantily clad women. Musky sex shops with back rooms of illicit adult titles, rows of plastic cocks, vibrators and glorified packages of string masquerading as sexy lingerie.
So when you hear that SEXPO Australia’s Sexuality and Lifestyle exhibition is coming to town, as a woman you might think you may want to sit this one out. This is a sentiment I hear frequently among women, like overt sexuality is a man’s domain or at best a space kept for only the most sexually liberated woman.
Well, I’m here to burst some bubbles. As SEXPO’s official tour guide let me guide you through how to get the best out of SEXPO as a woman.
When you first walk through the doors of SEXPO there is electricity in the air. There are the nerves of course, of what you might find, the shyness of other goers, the feeling of “I’m just here to look”. That’s contrasted by the jubilation and exuding confidence of the SEXPO regular exhibitors, the infamous SEXPO stilt ladies, and the adult entertainers who are jumping at the chance to introduce you to their worlds.
You see, those of us who are adult entertainers get so used to living behind closed doors, that when we get a chance to throw our doors open and welcome you in, we love it. We’re all there to showcase what we do, to share with you our very different worlds and answer all your questions. That’s why you’ll find many of the main stage phenomenal performers such as TJ Hind and Isabelle Deltore have their own stands where you’ll find them between their performances. In fact Isabelle takes it one step further in her honest and often hilarious seminar “From Prison to Porn” where she details her journey from a prison guard to winner of Miss Nude World right through to her most recent endeavour as porn actress and producer.