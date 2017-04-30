Madison Missina's guide to the X-rated event you've been too scared to go to.

Speaking of adult performers, have you ever been to a male strip club like the one shown in Magic Mike? Hmm me neither, they are hard to find. But at SEXPO, we have one! The All Male Revue lounge is SEXPO’s lounge dedicated to male strippers! And yes ladies, you can bring your male partners in with you. In fact, SEXPO has 3 specialty lounges, the All Male Revue, the Laporiam, which is dedicated to female performers, and the Fetish Playroom where you will see some of the most awesome BDSM and fetish demonstrations and seminars and if you’re a little more adventurous you can even try it out for yourself.

SEXPO is also home of Carnal Carnival, which is an adult’s only version of a traditional fair. With games such as the Money shot dildo toss and rides such as the gerbil sex train, this section is awesome for a girl’s day out or those of you celebrating a Hens Night. In Perth this year we even have a bucking bull!

Of course, like any good fair we have SEXPO show bags as well which are filled to brim with sex toys. These are really awesome if you are interested in finding out what sex toys can do but you’re not quite sure what you’re after yet. They always sell out.

Madison Missina explains how common household items can be used as sex toys on The Prude and The Pornstar. Post continues after audio.

Now, onto our sex toys. At SEXPO you will find the largest selection of sex toys that you will ever see. So it’s a great place to see what is out there. This year as our theme is the future of sex, we have futuristic sex toys such as sex robots or robotic dildos and perhaps even a sybian. These are sex toys that you don’t often get to see in sex shops so it’s a great chance to see what they can do.

Let's move on to your sex life. A big part of SEXPO is education; we have so many awesome sexologists, sex therapists and sex educators who are there to help you get more out of sex. The seminars that are specifically tailored for women, which you will find in the S.H.A.R.E. Seminar room are:

E.J. Love who is a love and intimacy coach has sessions called Soulgasmic: Women’s sexual healing where she covers topics such as how to get connected to you feminine sexual power along with some great sexual techniques. Author, Frankie Banks in her sexual liberation sessions speaks about overcoming negative sexual beliefs and how she discovered her own sexual empowerment.

There are also two erotic and educational art exhibitions. The Body Beautiful is an exhibit, which asks the question when it comes to our private parts what is normal? It’s comprised of photos sent in by SEXPO patrons and really shows that we are all different and that’s beauty.