Madeleine West, Australia's most organised mum, swears by this travelling trick.

Travelling with small children really is, for a lot of us, the stuff parenting nightmares are made of. Plane travel? Just the thought of it is enough to see me rocking gently in the corner.

If you’ve ever wanted to see the look of pure hatred in a strangers eyes, I’d highly recommend taking your kids on long haul flights.

But sometimes it’s necessary. It’s unavoidable and in order to get to a lot of idyllic holiday destinations it’s the gauntlet that you must run in order to earn that happy hour mojito by the pool.

I’ve only got three kids. By most standards I guess that would be a large troop but not compared to Madeleine West, AKA Supermum, who has well and truly earned her place as Australia’s most organised mother.

Together with her husband, celebrity chef Shannon Bennett, Madeleine commands a six strong tribe of kids under eight and yep, she even takes them on planes.

So when Madeleine opens the parenting vault and lets us inside, you take your notepad and pen because these tricks of the trade are ones that all of us can adopt when it comes to keeping kids entertained and quiet on plane journeys.

Madeleine's secret, she writes for Kidspot, is what she calls a ‘sack of distractions’ (mind out of the gutter, please).