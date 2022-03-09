Madeleine West: 'After experiencing the worst floods of my lifetime, I'm making the ultimate restart.'

I would never have called myself a change-maker but lately I’m diving more and more into the lived experience of my community with the same grim determination I did when pulling on the boots and jumping into the toxic mud cleanup around Lismore. Identifying problems and where change is needed most, requires more than rolling up your sleeves for a photo opportunity. So when one fellow asked me what I would do had I the power to change our national response to natural crises... I decided to tell him.

1. I would formulate a formal natural disaster response plan, enshrined in law, which is pre-emptive, coordinated, cohesive and actionable by our Commonwealth resources (like the military) within 24 hours of a threat being identified.

Natural crises by their very nature, tend to be cumulative, so the plan would enumerate various factors, risks and contiguous outcomes as identified by our excellent environmental science community in collaboration with our defence force. Once three of those risks are satisfied the event automatically qualifies as a national disaster and the relevant arm of the military is immediately deployed.

2. Being a predominantly volunteer-led agency, our SES plays the critical role of mobilising and directing the civilian effort, which in both the fires and floods have played the single most significant role. Thus the contribution of communities will be co-ordinated whilst keeping its members safe.

3. I know it all comes down to the mighty buck, so a reasonable timeframe will be elected within which to determine if the threat has been contained, diminished, or no longer qualifies as a national disaster. In that case Commonwealth resources hand authority back to the relevant state bodies and the military withdraw. The current ‘wait and see’ measures do not work. We saw it play out across the Black Summer and it’s happening again. Have we learned nothing? And our defence force is uniquely trained for and want to deal with these threats. This is their role within the legislated scope of good government. It is not, and never was the role of citizens to bear responsibility in crises of this magnitude. Will it work? I’m sure it’s not perfect but it makes sense to me. I don’t know everything but nor have I the hubris to pretend I do. I’m curious, I want to learn, and any plan of action is a darn sight better than sitting on our hands.