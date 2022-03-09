Madeleine West: 'After experiencing the worst floods of my lifetime, I'm making the ultimate restart.'

Change...
It’s never easy, but often necessary. As anyone familiar with my Mamamia podcast series Restart would know, I’ve been talking a lot about change. In fact it’s the premise behind the entire series.
The need for change. The why, when and how we do it, and the promise that it is never too late to change everything.
In the last week, I’ve experienced firsthand the devastation wrought by the once-in-a-lifetime floods which have buffeted much of my home, Northern NSW and Southeast Queensland.
Witnessing the systemic failure of those we elected to take charge, and adequately mobilise forces necessary to safeguard the wellbeing of those who elected them when they needed it most left me, like most of Australia, in despair. Clearly our entire government needs a restart, but then perhaps the entire world does too.
From the bushfires, to the pandemic, now the floods, and the chaos playing out in the Ukraine...When will we see real change?!
