Five years ago, Madeleine West had the 'perfect' life. Then one day, she decided to blow it all up.

If you looked at Madeleine West and her Instagram five years ago, you would have easily presumed that she had the perfect life. She lived in a fabulous house in Melbourne with her partner, a famous celebrity chef, and her six children.

She was often on our TV screens in Neighbours, Satisfaction, and Playing For Keeps. She practiced yoga and drank green smoothies. And then one day, Madeleine decided to blow it all up.

In fact, you might say she hit restart.

Madeleine spoke with Mia Freedman on Mamamia's No Filter podcast this week, opening up about the major life shift she experienced: and how she coped with it.

Watch: Madeleine West gives tips for working mums. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Madeleine West felt the pressure of achieving a 'work-life balance'.

When asked by Mia Freedman whether six kids was always the plan, Madeleine was quick to note it definitely wasn't.

"No, definitely no! I don't regret any of them. But sometimes the universe looks down at you and says 'Oh you think you have your life together? Let me throw this at you'. I remember realising I was pregnant once and thinking can I do this? But then I thought about the memories of those kids, the heart flutter, and I knew it was right for me."

Listen to No Filter: The day Madeleine West hit restart on her life. Post continues after audio.





When Madeleine first started having children, it began to impact her career.

"At the time it was absolutely impossible to have a career in the entertainment industry and still have small children and balance them both. That environment was not conducive to motherhood. The 16-hour days, the requirements: you can't go into a contract meeting and say I need to work school pickup hours."

Madeleine said on No Filter, she started to experience feelings of guilt after realising her career was a non-negotiable to her.