Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Madeleine McCann suspect questioned a second time

A former suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann will be re-questioned by officers in Portugal.

Robert Murat has always denied any involvement in the disappearance and said that his conscience “is clear”.

Mr Murat was the first person to be declared a suspect in the investigation. After he was cleared he sued various media organisations, wining a substantial amount of damages.

He told the BBC he would speak freely to police.

“My conscience is clear and I have no problem speaking to the police again.”

2. Cliff Fall death

Police have revealed details on the death of a woman who fell from a cliff top during a camping trip Tuesday night.

38-year old Megan Moody was found dead at the bottom of a 23m cliff near Mermaid Pools in South West Sydney.

The woman’s partner, Paul Veitch called police at 8.30pm alerting them to her fall.

He said that they had been going for water when she strayed from the trail and fell from the cliff.

News Limited reports that in August police were called to the couple’s home after a stabbing incident when Paul Veitch was injured.

Megan Moody was questioned but not charged.

Megan Moody was questioned but not charged.



3. Miss Honduras found dead

Police have found the bodies of Maria Jose Alvarado recently crowned Miss Honduras and her sister near where they disappeared six days ago.

The boyfriend of Miss Honduras’s sister confessed to the killings.

Plutarco Ruiz led the police to a river bank where the bodies of Maria Jose Alvarado, 19, and her sister, Sofia, 23 were buried.

The Independent reports that Plutarco Ruiz apparently shot his girlfriend, Sofia, because she was dancing with another man. After a fierce argument, he pulled out a pistol and fired at Sofia first, then at Maria Jose as she tried to flee.

Maria Jose Alvarado was due to leave for London to compete in the Miss World Pageant this week. A pageant representative said Honduras would not compete in the contest this year, given the tragedy.

4. Jacqui Lambie to stand firm against Palmer

The relationship between Clive Palmer and Jacqui Lambie has sunk to a new low, with the Tasmanian senator vowing to ignore “abusive threats” from her party leader who has branded her a “liar”.

The feud within the Palmer United Party erupted earlier this month when Senator Lambie said she would defy her party if necessary and oppose all government legislation in protest to proposed pay rises for Defence personnel.

On Wednesday morning she reversed her thinking on the Government’s changes to Future of Financial Advice (FOFA) laws, and teamed with Labor, the Greens and other crossbench senators to have them overturned.

The PUP reacted to Senator Lambie’s change of heart by stripping her of the party’s deputy leadership in the Senate and suspended her from partyroom meetings.

But Senator Lambie said she would stand firm.