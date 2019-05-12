This year, she'll do the same.

“The presents I buy for her usually have to jump out at me,” Kate wrote in a letter for the Telegraph in 2017.

“She would be a teenager now so I always try and pick something that would be suitable and enjoyable for her no matter what age she is when she gets to open them.

“In my head I guess I just want everything for be right for her when she comes back home. The loft is filled with the presents I have bought for Madeleine and her wardrobe, too.”

The presents lay in her daughter's bedroom at their home in Rothley, Leicestershire, which is believed to have remained untouched since 2007.

Ahead of her 16th birthday, the McCann family spoke to BBC News about how they continue to mark Maddie’s birthday.

“We always remember her and do something, we always have a cake,” Kate said.

Gerry, 51, added: “We have her birthday with close family and the twins, but it’s hard, it’s really hard.

“She’s not there, and she should be celebrating."

Kate McCann also spoke about the heartbreak of the date in her 2011 book Madeleine: Our daughter’s disappearance and the continuing search for her.

“As we’ve continued to do since, we had a tea party at home with balloons cake, cards, and presents," she wrote.

“The presents go into Madeleine’s room to await her return.

“Her pink bedroom remains exactly as it was when she left it but it’s a lot busier now.”

On May 3, the date of Maddie's disappearance, Kate and Gerry wrote on the Find Madeleine website: “It’s that time of year again. As much as we’d like to fast forward the first couple of weeks of May, there’s no getting around it.

"There is comfort and reassurance though in knowing that the investigation continues and many people around the world remain vigilant."