70 girls were banned from their graduation over fake nails. There's a double standard at play.

This week, it's been reported that up to 70 students from an all-girls high school in Sydney were denied from participating in their own Year 10 graduation ceremonies.

It wasn't due to poor attendance, disruptive behaviour in class, or anything that would rationally come to mind.

Instead, it came down to their appearance.

Dozens of parents contacted local newspaper the Manly Observer to share their frustration over the matter at the Mackellar Girls Campus public school in Manly Vale, alleging their kids had been banned from their own graduation ceremony because they were wearing acrylic nails.

In an email sent to the students prior to the graduation, they had been told not to wear "brightly coloured nails or fake eyelashes". But as one parent explained, the girls' Year 10 formal took place late last week, meaning many of the girls still had fake nails on – most of them being a natural nail colour or French polish.

On the day of the graduation, all the students arrived and were reportedly examined heavily by the school staff – resulting in up to 70 girls being kept in a classroom separate to the main hall where the graduation was taking place. They were not able to walk up on stage and receive their certificate, nor were they even acknowledged during the ceremony.

Their parents in the audience watched on, confused as to why their daughters were nowhere to be seen.