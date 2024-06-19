Another woman has allegedly been murdered. This time in front of two children.

Another woman has allegedly been murdered by a man in Australia.
We don't yet know her name. But we know she was 34-years-old, and she was allegedly killed in the presence of two children on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say she and the kids pulled up to a home in South Mackay in Queensland, and a 31-year-old man approached the vehicle and allegedly fired at her.
She died from a gunshot wound to the head.
The children "immediately left the vehicle and left the residence," District Officer Superintendent Graeme Paine told the media.