"F**king poor people." Ivanka Trump's former best friend on what she was like growing up.

For more than a decade, Ivanka Trump and Lysandra Ohrstrom were inseparable.

The pair, who first met at Chaplin, an all-girls school on Manhattan's Upper East Side, were "more sisters than best friends" for much of their early life.

But now, in the final months of the Trump administration, Lysandra has revisited their friendship in a tell-all essay for Vanity Fair.

In 2018, Ivanka Trump responded to the allegations against her father. Post continues below.



Video via NBC News.

Titled 'Ivanka Trump was my best friend. Now she's MAGA royalty', the piece delves into the ups and downs of Lysandra's close relationship with Donald Trump's eldest daughter.

"For the past four years I have tried to tune out the conversation that dominated international media," Lysandra wrote.

"But it is nearly impossible to ignore when the person who used to pluck ingrown hairs from your bikini line suddenly appoints herself to the role of unelected public official and begins to torch democracy."

In the piece, Lysandra shared how her relationship with Ivanka first began in the seventh grade.

After hanging out occasionally at first, Lysandra was invited to Ivanka's lavish 13th birthday party, where the teenager had a sleepover in the penthouse suite of the Trump Taj Mahal, a waterfront casino and hotel in Atlantic City.

She also recalled stopping by Donald Trump's office in New York City's Trump Tower so Ivanka could borrow his credit card.

"Though he never remembered my name, he seemed to have a photographic memory for changes in my body," she shared.

"I’ll never forget the time Ivanka and I were having lunch with her brothers at Mar-a-Lago one day, and while Mr Trump was saying hi, Don Jr swiped half a grilled cheese sandwich off my plate. Ivanka scolded him, but Mr Trump chimed in, 'Don’t worry. She doesn’t need it. He’s doing her a favour.'"