"I was getting used to love." Marc Maron on losing Lynne when they had just found each other.

On Friday, Lynn Shelton, who directed films including Your Sister’s Sister and Humpday, died suddenly in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old, who also directed episodes of TV shows including Glow, Mad Men, New Girl, and Master of None, died of an undiagnosed blood disorder.

Shelton’s partner, comedian and actor Marc Maron, confirmed the news in an emotional statement, sharing that Shelton had collapsed after being ill for a week.

We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020

“There was a previously unknown, underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard,” he said in a statement, released to Indiewire.

“I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating. I am levelled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment,” he continued.

“She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

Speaking on his podcast, WTF with Marc Maron, on Monday, Maron paid tribute to his late girlfriend.

“She was my partner. She was my girlfriend. She was my friend. And I love her. I loved her. A lot. And she loved me, and I knew that,” he said.

“I don’t know that I had ever felt what I felt with her before. I do know, actually. I did not. I have not. I was getting used to love in the way of being able to accept it and show it properly in an intimate relationship,” he continued, while tearing up.

“I was so comfortable with this person, with Lynn Shelton – and I’m not really that comfortable emotionally or otherwise – I was able to exist in a place of self-acceptance because of her love for me.

“I made her laugh all the time, and she made me laugh, and we were happy. We laughed a lot. We played Crazy Eights, we cooked food together, we travelled, we wrote.”