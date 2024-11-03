When Lyndsay lost her baby, there was one thing she regretted telling her three-year-old son.

Lyndsay knew something was wrong as soon as she woke up.
"I hadn't felt any movement. I remember noticing it, but then just carried on with my day," she told Mamamia.
38 weeks pregnant at the time, the Sydney-based mum was kept busy with her three-year-old son Billy. Until she couldn't ignore the gut feeling.
"I messaged my very good friend, and said that I hadn't felt any movement. And she said, 'Okay, I don't want to freak you out, but maybe call the hospital and just ask for a check in'."
She took the advice, and the hospital staff suggested she come in for an ultrasound. "As I was vocalising, I thought 'something's not right here'," Lyndsay said.
After calling her partner Liam, who came home immediately, they went to the hospital with Billy. On route, Lyndsay recalled with a sinking jolt what she had told her three-year-old earlier on in the pregnancy.
"I remember saying to Billy, 'The next time you come into the hospital, there'll be a baby!'. And I remember thinking, 'Why did I say that? Because there's not.'