What made you want to start your own business?

It was either this or start an MBA. I now know that an MBA would have been the easier choice, but certainly not as rewarding. I had a strong desire to expand my knowledge in fields outside the pharmaceutical industry.

How did you come up with the name?

Ziporah is a Hebrew name meaning bird. Birds symbolise freedom. They can walk on the earth and swim in the sea as humans do, but they also have the ability to soar.

Describe the staff/ownership structure of Ziporah Lifestyle.

I have a business partner and we both have an equal share of the company. We are both heavily involved in the creative vision and future direction of our brand.

Did you require investment to start your business?

We are a self-funded business and we both equally dipped into our savings to start our dream.

What kind of advice did you get before you started and from who?

Some advice from small business owners included:

Be prepared to work every day, even on your holidays!

Most of the time it feels like two steps forward one step back.

Have a detailed partnership agreement in place and do your due diligence.

Celebrate the small wins.

What's the one bit of advice you would give yourself if you were starting again?

It is so much more work than you think. Be prepared to learn things you didn't think you needed to know and be prepared to sacrifice much more than you think. Never be afraid to ask questions. There are super amazing people out there who want to help you and give you advice and support.

At Mamamia we have an expression "flearning" - failing and learning. What have been your biggest flearnings since you have started your business?

We have a saying too, it's called "flawesome." Be awesome with your flaws. Our biggest flearning was when we officially launched at NYNOW in 2015. It is the biggest US homewares trade show... in NEW YORK! Our USA sales agent called us in 2014 and said she had a place for us at NYNOW. But there was NO WAY we would be ready and we couldn't rock up with two rugs and some pictures. But we said yes.

To cut a long story short, Carla and I arrived in New York (in between blizzards) with two rugs, some pictures, massive dreams and NO TOWELS. The first design of our towels arrived in our hotel room 12 hours before the show opened. It wasn't quite what we wanted and the colours were out, but the design was spot on and we had metallic. The rest of our towels arrived during the show.

Fast forward to the last day of the show, we were commended and congratulated for out innovation and design. The head textiles buyer from Neiman Marcus stopped by. She loved our designs, and ended up have two of our towel designs and both rugs on their online store for over three years. We also met the editor of US Instyle Magazine and she adored our rugs. Five months later they were featured in US Instyle Magazine to coincide with the launch of our brand in the US.