When Lupita Nyong'o finished her new movie The Wild Robot, she was compelled to make one phone call.

I recently had one of the best 4am wake-up calls of my life.

Why? Well because on this day (before the crack of dawn), I was scheduled to interview one of my favourite actors of all time—Lupita Nyong'o.

For some backstory, my admiration for Lupita goes back to 2013 when she starred in the film 12 Years a Slave.

She went on to win an Academy Award for the role, and her acceptance speech brought me (and many others) to tears. I remember that moment so clearly, watching her walk up on stage in her beautiful princess-y baby blue dress. On that night she brought her brother with her as her plus one and they both appeared in Ellen Degeneres' famous Oscar selfie.

In her speech she said a line that went completely viral… "When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you're from, your dreams are valid."

And now, I was about to interview her.

Watch: The trailer for Lupita Nyong'o's new movie The Wild Robot trailer. Post continues below.



Universal Pictures Australia

Lupita's new movie, which is out now, is called The Wild Robot. In the animated film, she plays 'Roz' a type of helper robot whose sole purpose is to take orders and carry out tasks. The shipment Roz was stored in get's lost in transit and ends up at a remote forest filled with wildlife.