A woman made her husband lunch. And the internet officially lost it.

Packed lunches really enjoy creating controversy, don’t they?

To start with, there’s numerous debates over children’s packed lunches: like how healthy they should be, or whether you should cut the sandwiches into stars and write cute notes.

But the most recent packed lunch scandal doesn’t include children at all. In fact, it involves only grown adults and that says… a lot about us all.

You know that feeling when someone has a better work lunch than you… Post continues below video.

Let us explain: There’s a Facebook group called Budget Friendly Meals Australia where people share… budget meals and food hacks. It’s not something we knew we needed but we are going to join right now.

A few days ago, a woman shared images of a packed lunch she put together. It included fruit, sandwiches, cheese and crackers, a muesli bar, Gatorade and water and overall, looked pretty well balanced and delicious.

The woman captioned it “The tradie’s lunch,” indicating she made the packed lunch for her husband.

Her reasoning that it was “cheaper, fresher and healthier” than the food he could buy at his work site, but none of that matters because the people had thoughts.

“Do we have to feed them during the day now too?” wrote one woman in a now-deleted comment.

Another asked why her husband could not “pack his own lunch”.

Others came to her defence, sharing images and stories of how they made their husband’s lunches too.