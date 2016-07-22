Parents in a frenzy for doll that makes babies sleep through the night.

Desperate times call for desperate bids.

A sleep-inducing doll has sent parents into a buying frenzy after sold out retailers forced them to bid for them online.

The Lulla doll is designed to put babies to sleep by creating a synthetic heart-beat and breathing noises.

The dolls retail for $99 but demand has pushed their price on eBay to double and even triple that amount.

Australian stockist Michelle Green told the Daily Telegraph she was selling out of shipments only days after they arrived.

“I’m packing and they’re going out the door as fast as I can get them," she said.