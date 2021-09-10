Should I Watch It? The unbelievable new docu-series about a 'leggings cult' that ruined lives.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

"Hey, girl! I know this is random... but I think you'd be a great addition to my team! I make lots of money from working from home, and I don't even have to work my normal 9-5 job anymore. Do you want to know more?"

Put your hand up if you've received a message like this before from a long-lost friend.

It might have been about essential oils or vitamins or skincare. And chances are that it was linked to a multi-level marketing company.

Watch the trailer for Amazon Prime's LuLaRich below. Post continues after video.



Video via Amazon Prime Video.

LuLaRoe is just one of hundreds of multi-level marketing companies worldwide.

Known for their buttery soft leggings and brightly patterned maxi skirts, the company went gangbusters in the United States after promising young mothers a work-from-home salvation.

But behind the LuLaRoe success story, there was a dark underbelly.

Below, we unpack what LuLaRich is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

LuLaRoe was founded in 2012 by DeAnne Brady and her husband Mark Stidham.

The company, which was named after three of their granddaughters Lucy, Lola and Monroe, began in the couple's spare room.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, DeAnne had a desire to create more options for comfortable yet modest women's clothing.

At first, she would sell brightly patterned maxi skirts and dresses at private home parties, and out of her car boot.