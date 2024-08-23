Lucinda Light was the star of this year's MAFS. She's just scored a massive break in the UK.

It's your lucky day. We bring some good news to (Lucinda) Light up your week.

This year's breakout bride on Married at First Sight — the Lucinda Light, of course — is moving up in the world (like, quite literally).

The former MAFS star is heading to the UK to front a new reality show commissioned by Channel 4 with the working title of The Honesty Box. The nine-part reality dating experiment will bring a cast of singles together in 'Truetopia', a romantic paradise where (you guessed it) honesty is the only policy.

In this radical dating experiment, every day singles will face The Honesty Box – an AI-enhanced software program to flag who is lying – which will ask probing questions about their feelings for their fellow singletons.

So what's in it for the contestants besides finding true love? Money! Those who succeed in being truthful about their feelings will be rewarded with a cool £100,000 (AU$194,000). But similar to Netflix's Too Hot To Handle, if The Honesty Box detects deception or lies at play, the prize fund gets lower.

Okay, consider me intrigued.

To sweeten the deal, Lucinda will be joined in the experiment by Geordie Shore icon and I'm A Celebrity Australia star, Vicky Pattison. Fans of Vicky will know that she prides herself on her brutal honesty and paired with Lucinda's nurturing nature as a spiritual guide, this could be a perfect combination.

Lucinda announced the exciting new reality show on her Instagram.