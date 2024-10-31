Every time Lucas Bravo has accidentally said he hates Emily In Paris.

If you know the (rather fabulous) name Lucas Bravo, it's probably because you're obsessed with watching Emily In Paris.

The French actor got his big break on the hugely popular Netflix series, but if you expect him to be a fan too — think again.

In an interview that has since gone viral, Bravo told French outlet Le Figaro that he isn't even sure he wants to return to Emily In Paris for season five.

"It's good entertainment, an escape. But I feel the need to raise awareness a little about what I'm talking about," he said. "The filming of this series lasts five months. Do I want to sacrifice them to do something that doesn't excite me?"

Bravo raised doubts over whether he will come back next season, saying "it will depend on the script."

The actor shared that he wasn't thrilled with the material he was given last season. "The writing was a little bit in this '90s idea where the lovers break up, kiss, and break up again," he said.

"Everything is based on miscommunication. It's a little archaic."

Watch the season four trailer for this 'little archaic' show. Post continued after video.