For just $100, Trinity will catch a cheater red handed.

No girl ever wants to be put in this position. The horrific, dawning realisation that a partner you trusted is being unfaithful, either physically or emotionally.

The intuition sets in and the questions start, but how do you catch a cheater if he won't tell you?

Well, that's where TikTok's Trinity, 22, handle @trinitykayh, steps in. She will slide into their DMs and perform what she calls a 'loyalty test'. Her job has also previously been called a 'honeytrap', essentially on the basis that you 'catch more flies (read: cheaters) with honey.'

Everyday Trinity receives messages from desperate women who want to believe their cheating spouse, but have a sneaking suspicion something is wrong.

They pay her to play the part of 'the other woman' and see if she can tempt their men into agreeing to meet up with her.

A screenshot of one of the infidelities Trinity has exposed. Image: TikTok