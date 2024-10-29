Lovisa Sjoberg survived 12 days in the Snowy Mountains. She lived 'like an animal'.

Lovisa 'Kiki' Sjoberg has been found after surviving 12 days on her own in the Snowy Mountains, New South Wales.

Despite being bitten by a snake and temperatures plummeting below zero, the avid photographer managed to stay alive in the wilderness until she was rescued by a National Parks and Wildlife Service officer.

The man who found her, living off creeks and her own dehydrated food rations said, "She can live like an animal".

The search for Sjoberg began back on Monday, October 21, when a car hire company alerted police to a vehicle she had rented that had not been returned.

They soon realised that Sjoberg was missing, having last been seen driving the car around 7am on Tuesday, October 15.

Police used GPS to hunt down the grey Mitsubishi Outlander, which was found in the northeastern corner of Kosciuszko National Park, at Kiandra courthouse in an old gold mining town.

Sjoberg, a 48-year-old photographer, was a Snowy Mountains resident, after moving from Stockholm, Sweden to Sydney more than 20 years ago, and then to the alpine region in 2018.

Sjoberg had been a fierce advocate for the local brumbies (wild horses), especially after the NSW government announced they would resume the aerial shooting of them in the park to manage their growing numbers.

She frequented Kosciuszko National Park to photograph the brumbies and advocate for their safety.

"She was passionate about saving the horses and recording the beauty of them," said horse trek operator Peter Cochran. "She was one that was highly regarded, not just as a photographer, but… [for] her total passion for the horses and the mountains up there."