"I haven't given up." What the cast from Love on the Spectrum are up to, one year on.

Watching Love on the Spectrum feels like the warm hug we all need right now.

The hit series, which first premiered on the ABC, follows the heartwarming stories of young adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate the ups and downs of dating, as well as couples already in long-term relationships.

Since its release on Netflix last month, Australia and now the world have fallen in love with the four-part documentary series and the young adults who are showcased on it. ﻿

Video via ABC.

Now, over a year since filming wrapped on the show, Netflix have released a video updating us on what the cast have been doing since.

While most are still single, the cast have been keeping themselves busy while they continue their search for love. And most importantly, they're not giving up hope.

Here's a look at what they're doing now.

Ruth and Thomas