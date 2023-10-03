A comment about make-up ignited Love Is Blind’s most controversial new storyline.

Season five of Netflix's dating experiment Love Is Blind is unlike any other season.

The women are making some real choices, there are only three engaged couples moving to the honeymoon phase, and a scene has aired between one pair that has infuriated women (and beauty fans) everywhere.

The moment involved the season's most lacklustre couple, 30-year-old firefighter JP and 25-year-old teacher Taylor.

This couple started off as one of our most wholesome matches: sparks flew in the pods, they were one of the first couples engaged, and while their first meeting was a little awkward, that's to be expected on this kind of show which introduces strangers to each other so they can go on literal blind dates.

But then came their honeymoon in Mexico.

JP stopped talking, almost completely. In their scenes together, it was Taylor driving the conversation and constantly prompting responses from JP. It was VERY awkward.

Viewers would assume JP was just shy and needed some time to come out of his shell.

But actually, he was turned off Taylor because she wears too much makeup.

In a tense exchange in their hotel room, JP revealed to Taylor that because she was wearing heavy makeup upon their first meeting, this immediately raised a red flag with him, which is why he hasn't been able to communicate with her since.

The math ain't mathing, but go on!

"I understand that you tried to present yourself and look as best you could, but I feel like if you would've presented yourself like this, without any makeup, it would have been better," JP said.