'My panic episodes can last days.' After a traumatic birth, Louise was diagnosed with severe PTSD.

This post deals with PTSD and could be triggering for some readers.

Louise Thompson is a British reality show star who has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

If you scrolled through Louise's recent Instagram posts of her life as a new mum, you could be fooled into thinking she has the perfect life.

But in reality, Louise’s seemingly glamorous life took an incredibly dark turn after the birth of her son Leo in November 2021.

Louise's followers realised things weren’t quite right when she took five weeks to share her first baby photo.

While baby Leo had thankfully recovered after a stay in NICU, Louise had also been in ICU.

"I have been recovering in hospital for a month with various serious complications," Louise wrote in a lengthy post on December 23.

"The reality is that I am in a bit of a strange place mentally and physically and I might be for a while, but that’s just part of me now and part of my recovery," she continued.

"It’s not going to be easy or linear, but thankfully I am being offered some very valuable psychological help and the good news is that I’m starting to experience some good hours as well as bad ones."

Louise Thompson in hospital. Image: Instagram @louise.thompson.