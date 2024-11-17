A UK reality star gave birth. It ruined her health for life.

Made In Chelsea reality star Louise Thompson gave birth to her first child in 2021.

But this happy moment quickly descended into a nightmare when Thompson suffered a haemorrhage after an emergency C-section.

Thompson says she wasn't put to sleep with anaesthetic while being treated at the hospital and remembers watching herself "almost bleed to death".

Thompson was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I lost, I think over a year's period, 12 and a half litres of blood which is, you know, three times my body, and I was very sick and I came very close to dying," she recalled during an appearance on Loose Women in September 2024.

"I was witnessing myself bleed to death. I wish I was put asleep. It was one of the things I questioned in my birth debrief to try and get some answers… that was very difficult," she said.

"I will never be mentally strong enough to carry another child, I have Asherman's syndrome where my uterus is glued together."

Thompson has been outspoken about her health issues since giving birth to her son, including the traumatic experience of the delivery itself and the ongoing challenges including haemorrhages, the removal of her colon, fitting of a stoma bag and a series of physical and mental health conditions.

Louise Thompsons says it took 6 months to bond with her son. Image: Instagram/louise.thompson