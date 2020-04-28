"There's some nastiness mixed in." Louis Theroux on his 30-year rivalry with Jon Ronson.

With 20 years experience and 67 documentaries under his belt, Louis Theroux is arguably one of the greatest documentary filmmakers of all time. But in his eyes, his career is rivalled by one journalist and documentary maker, Jon Ronson.

Theroux admitted there is a hint of “nastiness” in his professional rivalry with the 52-year-old, during the first episode of his BBC Radio 4 podcast.

In the podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux, Theroux sat down with Ronson, who is currently grounded in New York due to COVID-19, to discuss their similar career paths over the years.

“As much as I like you and I hope you know, as much as I admire you, there’s a little part of me that continues to feel a bit of rivalry, and there’s some nastiness mixed in with it which I don’t endorse,” said Theroux “If I could weed it out I would do it.”

Ronson says he felt the pair’s rivalry started off in the 90s, but Theroux insists he feels it now more than ever.

“Now that you’re successful in America, I feel it a little more strongly,” said Theroux. “I think rivalry is one of the things that tends to be felt by the junior partner. It’s like I’m very good at winning and not very good at losing.”

But Ronson said he never saw their rivalry as destructive, before suggesting his relationship with Theroux is more like having a nemesis than an enemy.