'I went to have my final IVF embryo implanted. I was told it was gone.'

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.

Two years ago, I had a hysterectomy.

It was my 15th surgery to manage the debilitating pain and menstrual bleeding that I was experiencing due to a mix of endometriosis and adenomyosis.

The last thought that I had as the room started to blur and the anaesthetic started to take me off to dreamland was, 'what will happen if they ever find my embryo and I no longer have a uterus?"

Watch the trailer for Mamamia's Get Me Pregnant.



Video via

Our eight and ten-year old boys are both from the same IVF cycle.

When people tell me how much they look alike, I often comment: "Same dish, same day. The little one just has all the attitude because he sat in a freezer for two years."

We embarked on our In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) fertility journey when my husband and I were aged 26 and 27.

With a pelvis already ravaged by stage 4 endometriosis we were advised that IVF was our only option of achieving a successful pregnancy.

We started the process four months before our wedding with zero expectation of our first embryo “sticking”, however we were lucky enough to announce at our January wedding that we were expecting a baby.

During our vows my husband proudly proclaimed, "I take you, as my best friend and the mother of our baby, to be my wife," his hands proudly cradling my growing bump just in case any of our guests missed the punchline.

In June we welcomed a beautiful baby boy. Our next round of IVF was more complicated. The first embryo they defrosted wasn’t viable and so we opted to defrost another.

This embryo divided in my uterus after it was transferred and resulted in a beautiful set of identical twins. We suffered the heartbreaking death of one of the babies during the pregnancy, however I carried them both to term and birthed them both.

We walked out of the hospital with another gorgeous baby boy.

We had his twin brother cremated and his ashes scattered in a 'babies garden' at the park at our local crematorium.

We still visit him regularly and we have woven his story through our family, making his siblings aware of his presence in our family without asking them to walk our grief journey.