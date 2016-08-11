"I'm adopted and loved and I still can't find my place."

Weeks went by, my relationship ended and my children and I were preparing to move house. As I sat packing boxes one evening in late July, my phone rang. The letter and the search had slipped from my mind after more than six weeks of jumping at every phone call. "Hi Kate, this is David Williams" – with so much going on, the name that had lived only on a piece of paper for more than 20 years, didn’t quite register. The voice continued ‘I got your letter…’ I nearly fell off my chair, my head was spinning. We chatted for quite some time and he didn’t seem to recall my birth mother as I had described her and told me he knew nothing about a baby. He was incredibly kind and more than helpful – offering to help me in any way he could. At the end of our conversation, I sent him a photo of my birth mother from when he may have known her. He immediately responded saying he would never forget a face and did she go by a nickname. Yes she did. He knew her.

In the two weeks following, I met up with David and two of his sons (he has 5 boys, all younger than me). We did a home DNA test and sent it off. Five days later, the results came back – a 99.99999% match. I found him. After all these years. Not only that but I had gone from being an only child to having 5 brothers! I flew down to visit him the very next day and we sat and chatted for hours on end. He was a musician, just like me. He was passionate and feisty, just like me. He was stubborn, just like me. He told things how he saw them, just like me. His eyes, were just like mine.

12 months on and I continue to have a relationship with David and my brothers. It’s a long road, getting to know people who you feel you should have some sort of connection to but really, they’re like new friends. My parents are thrilled, David is happy and as far as I can tell, the boys are doing a great job getting used to having a big sister and a niece and nephew. So that’s it, my puzzle is complete – isn’t it?

Adoption is a funny thing – like a rock thrown into a lake – the ripples travel a long way, affecting everyone involved. As my counsellor pointed out, despite me coming from a positive adoption experience, it has affected me in a way that can never be repaired. Despite knowing where I come from and why I was given up, despite being welcomed into two biological families with open arms and having lived a more than fortunate life – I still cannot find my place. It’s like, despite all these things, I don’t really fit in anywhere. Despite all the love and support, I am still essentially, on my own.

One of my favourite authors, Jeanette Winterson, wrote, ‘adoption drops you into the story after it has started. It’s like reading a book with the first few pages missing. It’s like arriving after curtain up. The feeling that something is missing never, ever leaves you – and it can’t, and it shouldn’t, because something is missing.’

Kate Gibson is a natural light photographer based in Gisborne, Victoria. You can follow her on Facebook, here.