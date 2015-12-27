Image: iStock.
Recently I chatted with a fellow feminist. Like me, she was an advocate of body autonomy, body positivity, and radical self-love. And because these things claim to support and defend bodies of all shapes, sizes, and transitions, I thought the conversation would be a safe space to mention my quest to (safely and slowly) maintain my weight to help boost my energy and self-esteem.
Not so much. In response, I was fed “riots not diets” and “lose hate not weight” bumper sticker philosophy topped off with a real kicker: “I just don’t believe women when they say that want to lose weight ‘for themselves.’ I can’t believe that it has nothing to do with patriarchal and societal standards.”
Whoa.
Let’s discuss a few things. First off, it’s important to note that loving yourself instead of wanting to change yourself creates a false dichotomy.
If we can support that a person will feel more (at peace with) themselves after chest or genital reconstruction surgery, or even after an “alternative” piercing, tattoo, or haircut, why can we not give that same consideration to weight maintenance? Can’t one riot and diet? Can’t one manage weight without hate? (Post continues after gallery.)