Secondly, it’s important to note that, yes, weight loss culture is DEEPLY steeped in fat-shaming and concern-trolling. And likely, many people (particularly women whose value by society is often based on how “fuckable” they are) turn to shedding pounds as a way to appear healthier and more attractive (even though health comes in all sizes, and more importantly, a person’s worth is NOT contingent on their health).

The “thin = desirable, healthy, and valuable” machine is lucrative, pervasive, and powerful as hell. So my friend’s skepticism was not unfounded.

But at its core, body-autonomy—and feminism itself—is about giving women the benefit of the doubt that they can make up their own minds, form their own opinions, and do what they instinctually feel is best for their bodies.

By robbing them of that agency and assuming that their actions are formed by the desires of men, we undermine them as a whole. Therefore, the idea that a woman can’t manage her weight without it being about patriarchal standards? That in itself is an intensely patriarchal line of thinking.

When I empowered myself to decide to get healthier, it was about taking back power. I don’t feel confident right now because it is the result of a lifetime of eating disorders. I’m a lifelong stress/compulsive/emotional eater, and a recovering bulimic and laxative abuser.

I’m less addicted to food as I am simply to the consumption of it. As a chubby adult who began as a chubby child, I was the perfect trope of the last kid picked for teams in gym class, who was pummeled by dodgeballs and two laps behind everyone else on the track.

My large belly and sore ankles, then, were never a source of radical pride for me. They were the result of erroneously treating food as therapy, and lethargy as a way to avoid my fear of motion.

