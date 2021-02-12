'For 3 years I helped raise my partner's kids. Losing them when we split up was devastating.'

I was a teacher and Kay* had two young girls, one of whom was in my class.

We became friends towards the end of the school year and started hanging out on weekends and after school. Her children began to call me 'Aunty'.

Kay's partner at the time (and the father of the girls) worked away a lot, so we started having sleepovers so I could help out with the kids.

I never thought anything about it at the time; we were just best friends.

The day we first kissed was a day I will remember forever.

I was sick and had taken the day off school.

I had my cold and flu tablets, my throat lozenges and my box of tissues, and I was set for a day on the couch. Kay came over to watch movies.

I had never been in a relationship with a woman before. I was not expecting it at all, but we kissed. And from that moment on, that was it. We were together.

We tried to stop, as she was still with the girls' dad. But it was so difficult. Eventually, she told him, and boy did it get messy...

He made life very difficult for quite a while. And to be honest, I don't blame him.

I do regret how we started, and I am forever sorry for the pain we caused. Kay moved out of the house and got a place of her own.

He made it very clear that I was to have no contact with the children. For six months, it was so hard.



Eventually, though, I was allowed to see the girls.

They were now five and three years old. Being a teacher meant I had school holidays off so I would have the girls for the holidays and do things with them while their mum worked.

I lived for these days. When the youngest one started school, I helped with homework, made lunches. Whatever they needed me for, I was there.