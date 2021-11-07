'Grief is never ending.' Kate lost her mum two years ago. This is what she's learned since.

My mum was sunshine in a human form.

She was one of those people who made others feel instantly calm. Her warmth and infectious smile lit up every room she entered.

She was the perfect balance of gentleness and mischievousness. She was my best friend, my partner in crime, and the one person I knew I could never do life without.

One day, the idea of living without my mum became a reality. I felt lost. I felt helpless. I felt an overwhelming amount of fear around the thought of navigating my life without Mum.

It felt like my world had crumbled around me and like time was standing still.

We came home from saying goodbye to Mum and I was exhausted. We had spent four days by Mum’s bed, waiting, and secretly clinging onto the irrational hope that maybe a miracle would happen and she would recover.

We had spent the past year, watching Mum slowly let go. Now, it was all over. Now, I could finally rest.

I crawled into bed and tried to make up for the months of sleep deprivation, but I couldn’t. It felt like my sense of identity had gone with Mum and I didn’t know what I should do for the next hour, let alone for the rest of my life.

Over the days, weeks and months that followed, Mum’s impact on the world became undeniable.

Hundreds of people came to celebrate her life and honour the ray of sunshine that they all loved.

Mum had surrounded herself by the most incredible people and we were lucky to now call them part of our family. Each day, someone would remind us of just how loved Mum was and how supported we were.

Each day, I began to feel a little better. Each day, I chose to focus on the gratitude I felt towards all of the wonderful people in my life. Whenever I felt the sadness creeping in, I would turn to those around me. I would find a way to feel happy again.



It wasn’t until I was alone that I felt those overwhelming feelings.