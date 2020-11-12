'I could never find a shade that suited my skin tone.' How foundation is changing in 2021.

There is something beautiful happening in cosmetics. Something that is truly overdue and deeply meaningful to women globally.

That special something is the diversification of foundation shades.

For many women, finding their shade of foundation, concealer or setting powder is an uphill battle. The reality that many women have experienced is that the available shades are simply wrong - the tones are too orange, too pink, too ashy or simply too white.

Finding your perfect foundation match is difficult at the best of times, but when you walk into your local department store to find that the deepest shade of foundation available is called “deep nude” and could be described as an orange atrocity, it's disheartening and discriminatory to say the least.

Conversely, those who find themselves at the lightest end of skin tones struggle against foundations that oxidise and turn into a horrible shade of salmon on the skin, leaving a dreaded foundation line along their jaw.

So, it's about time that cosmetics catch up with us.

Here at Mamamia we are determined to represent all faces, of all beautiful shades. So is L'Oreal Paris, whose True Match Foundation comes in a glorious 40 shades.

We asked women around Australia to put their hand up and represent their L'Oreal Paris True Match Foundation shade.

Below you'll see all 40 shades on 40 different women, and hear from a few about why representation in cosmetics is so important to them personally.

Manal Garcia - 6w Golden Honey

