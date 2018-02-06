When it comes to beauty, Australians are used to, erm, waiting for things to reach us.

And after what feels like 1000 years (alright, one and a bit) watching international YouTuber’s rave about the L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation, it’s finally arrived Down Under.

But how does it really stack up?

Available in supermarkets and pharmacies, the foundation retails for $27.95, sitting at the slightly higher end of affordable foundations.

It’s currently widely available in six shades with the lightest being ‘Classic Ivory’ and darkest ‘Sun Beige’.

Offering a radiant finish and hydrating formula for normal to dry skin, it ticked all the key boxes of things I look for in a foundation.

As a very fair-skinned, does-not-tan person, I picked up the Classic Ivory to try out.

When I first squeezed it out, I’ll admit I was concerned. It was very peach-y/pink toned which did not look remotely like the skin I was about to apply it on.

But after applying with my beauty blender (after primer, of course) and working it into the skin, things looked up. Or more accurately, even. It was definitely a very light shade but blended really well into my skin, leaving no discernible ‘line’.