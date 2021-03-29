You know what isn't fun? When you see a hyped-up foundation kicking around, and you fork out some of your hard-earned pennies, only to find out it does exactly NOTHING for your cute face. Zilch. Squat. It's a big ol' flop.

And there's honestly nothing more disheartening than looking in the mirror at 12pm to find your new foundation has gone all dry, patchy, and basically just flaked right off your face. Or even worse - it's not even close to your shade. Not in this light. Gah.

And if you're anything like us, you probably just end up hanging onto it and trying to finish it off - am I right? Because who can afford to keep splashing out on foundations?

That's why we're going to do you a solid. We asked our Mamamia You Beauty panel members who were some of the 40 Australian faces of True Match, to tell us what they loved about the buzz-worthy L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation (heard of her?).

L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation promises a lot of Good Things. It offers natural, flawless finish, buildable coverage and is meant to pack a real punch when it comes to hydration (psst... it contains hyaluronic acid).

It's also the foundation you've probably heard a lot about recently. It's easily the most hyped foundation on the market right now, with women everywhere singing its praises. L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation has been hailed for its value (it performs like a high end foundation, for a third of the price), its coverage, and its shade range.

But don't take it from me. Here's what Chemist Warehouse National Category Buyer and L’Oreal Paris Woman of Worth, Albina Reale thinks, along with five of our Mamamia You Beauty panel members.

Let's go!

Albina Reale, Chemist Warehouse National Category Buyer

As Chemist Warehouse National Category Buyer and L’Oreal Paris Woman of Worth, it's safe to say that Albina Reale knows a thing or two about beauty - she *literally* lives and breathes it.

So, when it comes to what she loves most about L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation - you're going to bet we're all ears!

﻿Albina wearing ﻿Creamy Beige 3N. Image: Supplied.