The cult serum that sells every 60 seconds in the US is finally here, and we tried it.

I wouldn’t call myself a beauty junkie, but if I know a cult skincare product is coming to Australia, I definitely want to try it. So when I heard that the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Serum, which sells a bottle a minute in the US*, is finally here, I thought 'sign me up and get that on my face'.

The bottle’s claim – backed by endless reviews online - is that it plumps and smooths skin. At 43, that’s exactly what I want my products to do (efficiently and inexpensively, too).

Having said that, long gone are the days when I slap my son’s baby cream on my face while I’m half asleep before bed. He’s a teenager now, and I relish my nighttime skincare routine – and it must include active ingredients.

But enjoying my nightly routine doesn’t mean I want 100 steps and $100s emptied from my bank account in one go. I’ve tried so many products by now, I know all about serums and potions, and the best ingredients for me.

That’s the other reason why the arrival of L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Serum piqued my interest: the active ingredient is one of my holy grails of anti-ageing: hyaluronic acid. This serum contains 1.5 per cent of HA, designed to help skin absorb and retain moisture and smooth out wrinkles.