"It saves lives." Three women on what Mardi Gras means to them.

Tell us a little about yourself.

“My name is Chloe O’Leary and I’ve been part of the L’Oréal family, who are a major partner of the parade, for over five years. I am currently the Learning and Development Lead for Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m lucky that as part of my role I get to support the development of people to help them reach their potential. At L’Oréal Australia we pride ourselves in the upskilling of our workforce to future proof our business. I love that I get to play a part in growing our people and supporting the business in being the #1 beauty company in Australia.”

What does being involved in Mardi Gras mean to you?

“I was front and centre in the parade, proudly representing the L’Oréal Australia family. For me, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is not just a party, it’s about standing up for others when they’re unable to stand up for themselves.

“It wasn’t that long ago that if you were queer you had to stay in the closet. Homosexuality was only decriminalised across Australia in 1994, when I was four years old. For some, being open about our sexualities and gender identities still comes with a real threat of professional and personal repercussion, or worse violence.

“Queer people don’t experience the ‘luxury of oblivion’ that many heterosexual people enjoy. I know myself, in some situations I still consider my openness and can be guarded, which saddens me to admit.

“However, as a cis white queer woman living in Australia in 2021 - I am so privileged. This is not the case for everyone in the LGBTQI+ community, even in Australia. Participating in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is a way to use this privilege to empower those whose voices aren’t heard as loud. This important event is a powerful message of love and activism – when people experience the parade there is a greater chance of it growing, influencing and teaching more people and gathering more allies for the LGBTQI+ community.”

What's your favourite memory from Mardi Gras?

“Last year was my first Mardi Gras. I cannot express how proud I was to be at such an important event wearing my L’Oréal t-shirt. Simply being at the Mardi Gras with the company I work for was my favourite moment.

“Also, seeing our Managing Director Rodrigo Pizarro march alongside our employees was definitely a highlight. It was a clear sign that inclusion isn’t just something we talk about at L’Oréal Australia, our leaders live and breathe it. We aspire to have the type of culture that encourages and enables all employees to thrive - no matter who you are, where you come from, what you believe or who you love.”

