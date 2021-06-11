A quick recap of where the heck Lorde has been for... four years.

Run don't walk to your music-listening provider of choice, because Lorde is back with a certified banger after a four-year musical hiatus.

The Kiwi star, 24, released her single 'Solar Power' on Friday and people quite rightly freaked out.

Because firstly, Lorde never misses and the song is great, and secondly because the good people of the internet have been waiting a LONG TIME for this moment.

It is the first music she has released since her 2017 album Melodrama.

So... where the heck has Lorde been since then?

She wrapped up touring in 2018, and since then it turns out she's mostly just kicked back and lived a semi-normal life in New Zealand, dipping in and out of the public eye with emails to fans, rare social media posts and the odd sighting.

In mid-2019, she said her third album was "in the oven", but after her dog Pearl died a few months later, she said her grief had stinted her creative process.

In 2020, when the pandemic hit, Lorde confirmed she had been back working on music.

"I started going back to the studio again in December [2019], just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out," she wrote.

"[Producer] Jack [Antonoff] came over to work in the studio in Auckland, and I went to LA. It flowed. A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down. We're still working away – Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it'll take a while longer... The work is so f***ing good, my friend. I am truly jazzed for you to hear it."

She was photographed for the first time in 18 months (!!) in October 2020 walking in Auckland with her rumoured boyfriend, music executive Justin Warren, but she's not just able to stay low-key in real life.

Late 2020 saw Lorde return to social media but, uh, on her onion rings account.

In 2017, she was outed as the creator of onionringsworldwide, which rates onion rings from around the world. Really.