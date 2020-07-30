'A worsened quality of life.' What we know about the long term symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 has been with us for less than a year. Whilst the immediate symptoms of the virus are well known - with a fever, cough and tiredness being amongst the most common - there's still a significant amount of information we don't know.

Now, there is growing evidence that many patients will live with long-term symptoms of this disease, even after they've recovered.

These longer-term health impacts are starting to come to light, with previous patients reporting they are still experiencing symptoms weeks and months after supposedly recovering.

I just crossed the 4 month mark of being sick w' #COVID19. I am young, & I was healthy. Dying is not the only thing to worry about. I still have a near-daily fever, loss of cognitive function, essential tremors, GI issues, severe headaches, heartrate of 150+, viral arthritis, 1/ — Hannah Davis 🦈🛋 (@ahandvanish) July 26, 2020

Hey, so, I got #Covid19 in March. I’ve been sick for over 3 months w/ severe respiratory, cardiovascular & neurological symptoms. I still have a fever. I’ve been incapacitated for nearly a season of my life. It's not enough to not die. You don’t want to live thru this, either. 1/ — Dani Oliver (@DaniOliver) July 3, 2020

So, what exactly do we know about the long-term symptoms of COVID-19?

'A worsened quality of life'

Earlier this month, a peer-reviewed study was published that focuses on the symptoms that persist in coronavirus patients after recovery.

The study assessed 143 people in Rome, 60 days after their first COVID-19 symptom. It found that nearly 90 per cent of patients reported having at least one persistent symptom after recovery. Over half reported three or more persistent symptoms.

This includes 53 per cent of people who reported persistent fatigue, 43 per cent who still experienced breathlessness and 21 per cent who still suffered from chest pain.

The study also found a worsened quality of life was experienced by 44 per cent of recovered patients.