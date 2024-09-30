The 6 hacks for long-haul flights you'll wish you knew about sooner.

If there's one thing I'm really starting to appreciate as I get older, it's that long-haul flights are no joke.
In my wayward youth (cough, my early twenties, cough), I might have hopped on a 24-hour plane ride without a second thought. These days, I'm much more likely to spend the lead-up to my trip figuring out how to maximise my comfort and reduce my stress levels while flying. I think it's partly because, with limited annual leave days, I want to actually enjoy my destination as soon as I arrive and partly because my delicate constitution just can't handle too much plane food.