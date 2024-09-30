The 6 hacks for long-haul flights you'll wish you knew about sooner.

With that in mind, here are my best long-haul flight tips for arriving refreshed — or as refreshed as possible, given you've just spent the better part of a day trapped inside a metal cabin in the sky with hundreds of other people and no showers.

Pre-select your seat.

Most airlines will let you select a seat before you fly (with some charging additional fees for particular locations). Getting organised by selecting your seat in advance can help you avoid any nasty middle-seat surprises — nobody wants to spend hours stuck between two strangers if they can help it.

It can even help you secure additional legroom, a window seat (if that's your jam) or a spot closest to the front or rear of the plane. Whatever your preference, knowing what to expect before you board can take a whole lot of stress out of your trip.

Come prepared to combat dehydration.

Long-haul flying and dehydration are BFFs: you rarely find one without the other. Most longer flights are a bad combination of low humidity at altitude and high-salt meals. Factor in a reluctance to drink too much water (nobody wants to spend their whole flight in a plane toilet, thanks), and it's a recipe for disaster.

Luckily, Hydralyte Effervescent Electrolyte Tablets relieve symptoms of dehydration, rehydrating you faster than water alone and helps replace water and electrolytes lost due to vomiting, diarrhoea, heavy sweating, vigorous exercise and occasional hangovers.

Image: Supplied.