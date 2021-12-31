Having a long distance best friend is hard. But people don't talk enough about the advantages.

Amy and I met in Mexico on a Contiki trip seven years ago, and bonded over the fact we were both born in the small Victorian town of Mildura.

Like a holiday romance that never went back to reality, we've spent our entire friendship living in separate countries and cities.

The smell of coconut sunscreen, the sound of holiday playlists and the relaxation level you reach when you're two cocktails deep on a foreign beach — these are the pillars around which we've existed in one another's lives.

When we catchup it's not for a meal or an event, it's an extended period. We sleep, eat and exist as one for days at a time after months spent apart.

We've at least closed the gap in recent years. We've gone from living 16,800km from each other, to 877km. But even still we've spent more time on phone calls than in person.

Despite the distance, it works.

We walk on Sunday mornings every week. Her along the beach-front in St Kilda, Melbourne — me along the waterfront of Coogee, Sydney. We notice when we skip a week, and jabber on twice as long when we get back on the phone after a fortnight.

We know every major player in each other's lives and how they intertwine, and yet she's never met my parents. I've never met her brother.

Having a long distance best friend means we spend a lot of time talking about 'what ifs.'

She's the person I want to make plans with when I find myself with a free Saturday. But I can't.

She's the friend I have needed over the years when I've gone through breakups or conflict or sadness. But I have to settle for a phone call, not a cry on her couch.