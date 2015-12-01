Kara was on the train when a man handed her a small white card that read "FAT".

Meet one of the world’s worst people.

“Our organisation hates and resents fat people. We object to the enormous amount of food resources you consume while half the world starves.”

So begins the cruel message from ‘Overweight Haters Ltd’ given to a UK woman on the London Underground last Sunday. Printed onto a small business card, it was given to Kara Florish by a ‘young, well dressed man’ and reads ‘FAT’ in large letters on one side.

On the other side is a devastating message, in which Kara is accused of being a ‘fat, ugly human.’

“It’s really not glandular, it’s your gluttony… Our organisation hates and resents fat people. We object to the enormous amount of food resources you consume while half the world starves. We disapprove of your wasting NHS money to treat your selfish greed. And we do not understand why you fail to grasp that y eating less you will be better off, slimmer, happy and find a partner who is not a perverted chubby-lover, or even find a partner at all. We also object that the beatiful [sic] pig is used as an insult. You are not a pig. You are a fat, ugly human.”

Thankfully, Kara was able to hold her head high following the incident, posting the following to her Twitter account:

“I am not upset myself, I am smaller than the national average and not exactly obese, but this is hateful and cowardly and could potentially upset people struggling with confidence and eating disorders. Please Tweet and share this if you are also outraged. Plus- to the person who wrote this card, go back to school, you can’t spell beautiful.”

Sadly, Kara is not the first woman to fall victim to Overweight Haters Ltd, with another London man tweeting that he also witnessed a similar incident.

Young man just got on train at Oxford Circus, gave printed card saying YOU'RE FAT to overweight girl. He jumped off. She read it, & cried. — sean thomas knox (@thomasknox) November 30, 2015

Am 99.9% sure this wasn't staged. She didn't even realise I was watching at first. Her stunned, desolate reaction was very real. Then tears — sean thomas knox (@thomasknox) November 30, 2015

The response from readers online has been horrified, with many quick to point out – THANK GOD – there is no officially registered company called ‘Overweight Haters Ltd’.

Hey, one guy even asked Kara out on a date!

@kflorish that is ridiculous. PS you are gorgeous. Any chance of a date? — Cornet Thompson (@thompson_cornet) November 30, 2015

Our guess? It’s one person with a bad attitude, and desperate need for attention.

Any woman who knows the deep flush of humiliation when a stranger – or even friend – passes comment on your weight can only image how devastating it must have been to be fat-shamed in front of the crowds on the Tube.

And the idiot who did it? You must be so very proud of yourself. What a guy.